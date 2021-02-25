MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate has again voted to pass a medical marijuana bill, this time by a vote of 21 to 10.

The pending legislation would allow patients to legally use the drug if they’ve been diagnosed with one of about 20 medical conditions including cancer, chronic pain, and anxiety.

Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, was successful in adding an amendment to the bill that puts Sickle Cell Anemia on the list of approved medical conditions.

The bill also sets up a medical cannabis commission that would be in charge of regulating medical marijuana in the state.

This is the third time the Senate has approved a similar bill in recent sessions.

Here is the list of those who voted for/against the medical marijuana bill in the Senate. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/2Do5UdhjGj — Lydia Nusbaum (@LydiaNusbaum) February 24, 2021

The legislation now moves to the House for consideration where supporters are more likely to face some heavy challenges.

[Correction: The Alabama Senate sent out a clarified vote count. The medical marijuana passed 21-10 NOT 21-8 like reported yesterday. On the floor, Senate leaders said verbally 8 people voted against it. But on paper it was 10.]

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/24/alabama-senate-passes-medical-marijuana-legislation/

