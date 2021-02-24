Advertisement

Warming Trend Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Warm WTVY(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – The warming trend continues as we head through the end of the week. Some cloud cover will return overnight, with partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend we’ll see highs reach the lower 80s under mainly dry skies, before rain chances tick upwards a bit early next week.

TONIGHT – Clear skies turning partly cloudy. Low near 48°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy and warm. High near 77°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 58°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 58° High: 79° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 80° 10%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 64° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 76° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot.

