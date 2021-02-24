Advertisement

Volunteers needed for Enterprise vaccine clinic

Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Volunteers are needed for a mass vaccination clinic later this week in Enterprise.

What is needed? : We only need a few volunteers to help with traffic control and handing out information on the vaccine.

How many are needed?: We are currently seeking 4 people per shift

Where?:  Enterprise Walmart parking lot.

Dates? : Thursday 25th  Feb thru Monday March 1st  Note: If you would consider coming back in about 3 weeks to help with the second doses please let us know on the day you volunteer

Times?:  We need people for Morning  and Afternoon shifts

Morning shift  - 7:30 -11:30

Afternoon Shift  11:30 -3:30

How do I sign-up?: To volunteer please go to the Coffee County website:   https://www.coffeecounty.us/    and choose “sign-up” under the heading volunteers needed.

A direct link to the page is here:  https://coffeecounty-portal-vaccine-portal.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/21126

