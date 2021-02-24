Volunteers needed for Enterprise vaccine clinic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Volunteers are needed for a mass vaccination clinic later this week in Enterprise.

What is needed? : We only need a few volunteers to help with traffic control and handing out information on the vaccine.

How many are needed?: We are currently seeking 4 people per shift

Where?: Enterprise Walmart parking lot.

Dates? : Thursday 25th Feb thru Monday March 1st Note: If you would consider coming back in about 3 weeks to help with the second doses please let us know on the day you volunteer

Times?: We need people for Morning and Afternoon shifts

Morning shift - 7:30 -11:30

Afternoon Shift 11:30 -3:30

How do I sign-up?: To volunteer please go to the Coffee County website: https://www.coffeecounty.us/ and choose “sign-up” under the heading volunteers needed.

A direct link to the page is here: https://coffeecounty-portal-vaccine-portal.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/21126

