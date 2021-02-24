VIDEO: Pilot survives wreck on Lake Martin, Alabama’s 3rd plane crash in 4 days

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders have found the pilot of a small plane that crashed Tuesday afternoon on Lake Martin in Coosa County, according to Sheriff Michael Howell.

The sheriff initially said the aircraft’s wreckage was located around 3:45 p.m. off County Road 24 in the Equality area but that the pilot was missing.

Following a search, the unnamed pilot was located and the sheriff said he was ok.

The pilot of an aircraft that crashed Tuesday afternoon in Coosa County has been located and is ok, the sheriff has confirmed. (Source: Coosa County Sheriff's Office)

The aircraft has been identified as an Aircam by seasoned pilots who say it’s a popular open cockpit seaplane.

Tyler Machen was recording video of the airplane as it was coming in for a landing. The sheriff said the pilot reported he was trying to land in the water when he lost control of the airplane.

The video shows the plane making contact with the water before a wing dips into the water, causing it to spin out of control.

Tyler Machen was recording video the moment of an airplane hit the waters of Lake Martin Tuesday afternoon. The pilot survived. (Source: Tyler Machen)

Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division were notified of the crash and were enroute to the scene.

This is the third plane crash reported in Alabama since Friday.

Investigators continue searching for answers in a military jet crash in Montgomery County Friday evening as well as a single-engine aircraft crash in Cullman County on Saturday. Both crashes claimed the lives of two people.

