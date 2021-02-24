Advertisement

US launches aerospace center at Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University
Tuskegee University(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Defense has launched an aerospace education center of excellence at Tuskegee University in Alabama.

Officials say the Aerospace Education Research and Innovation Center will support undergraduate research in materials and aerospace sciences relevant to the Defense Department and the aerospace industry.

The school was the home of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The Defense Department says it is now the nation’s top producer of Black aerospace engineers.

The new program will support two-year research projects in fatigue damage tolerance, experimental aerodynamics, and the performance of materials and components under extreme environmental conditions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/23/us-launches-aerospace-center-tuskegee-university/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Vaccination appointments available this week in Enterprise
In this July 21, 2020, file photo, Darryl Hutchinson, facing camera, is hugged by a relative...
Health leaders say we don’t need to become numb to COVID-19 death numbers
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
ADPH: More Walmart stores to offer COVID-19 vaccine
Alabama lottery, casino vote delayed for at least 2 weeks