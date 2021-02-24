Town of Rehobeth puts more technology in schools using CARES Act funds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The town of Rehoboth used its CARES Act funding to address needs throughout the community.

One of those needs was more technology in schools.

Recently teachers at Rehobeth Elementary School went from sharing a board with other teachers on their halls, to having one of their own thanks to CARES Act funding from the town of Rehoboth.

The town supplied Rehobeth Elementary School with 20 touch panel whiteboards, one for every third through fifth-grade class and some to share between the kindergarten through second-grade classes.

The middle school received nine.

“It’s just something that a lot of rural county schools don’t have so for us it kind of bridges that gap. It puts the schools ahead probably about five years in their technology plan,” says Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter.

The increased technology at Rehoboth schools is allowing more teachers to put down their markers and pick up a new tool to engage and excite students.

“A lot of teachers use them for math especially to work out problems. I’ve been in classes where they used it in grammar for vocabulary antonyms and synonyms,” says Rehobeth Elementary School principal Dusty McKinley.

The boards also make it easier to connect with virtual students.

“With a small screen you only have access to a little bitty face so if we were to have to go home and use zoom or google meets it allows the teacher to be able to see each kid’s face to look at their work if they were to show it to them through their camera on their computers at home,” says McKinley.

Teachers can also use the board to record lessons to share with students in the future.

“It’s something that they are going to be able to use even after the pandemic is a thing of the past, they’ll be able to utilize them in their classrooms but it was something good to have so we didn’t have another situation where we have to use paper packets,” says Trotter.

Over at Rehoboth High School, a request for a new set of chrome books was granted, thanks to CARES Act funding.

Rehobeth also purchased a panel whiteboard for the town hall.

