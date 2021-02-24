The concert is industry starting back up in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When covid-19 hit last march many events planned for entertainment venues around the Wiregrass had to be shelved. The entertainment industry is starting back up in Dothan. For many, going to a concert was an activity they enjoyed before COVID-19 hit. The industry has mainly been at a standstill, but that’s about to change.

JOY-FM Alabama’s General Manager, Mark Giles said, “We’re really wanting to bring something back to the Wiregrass, we’re hoping it can be a diversion for folks because obviously its been a really tough time.”

Because of COVID-19 venues that used to be packed are now completely empty but they’re ready to reopen.

JOY-FM is bringing Casting Crowns April 12th to the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. They’re not the only ones hosting a concert soon.

The Plant Owner, Alan Clark said, “On March the 13th we have Justin Moore coming in, our first concert in a year.”

The plant concert venue has felt the effect of the pandemic.

Clark said, “It affected us because it shut us down basically we have not had a concert since last march so we have no activity at the plant in just about a year.”

Now The Plant’s owner is seeing artists looking to perform.

“Entertainers are eager to get back on the road because they lost income,” Clark said.

The artists aren’t the only ones looking forward to concerts.

Giles said, “People do much better when they’re with each other, they can interact, we can feed off of each other.”

According to Clark they were able to sell, “A record 500 tickets in one hour.”

Precautions are still being taken at both of the concert venues.

Giles said, “All the cars are going to be parked ten feet apart the folks that come as a group or a family will be able to sit in front of their cars watch the concert, they’ll be plenty of hand washing stations available.”

Clark said, “We’re going to do everything humanly possible to make it a safe venue of course mask, hand washing and temperature checks as you come in.”

All so that, “Folks can go and have a great time, enjoy the concert,” Giles said.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.