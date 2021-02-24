Advertisement

Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park

A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park, and one of the first responders who joined the search also has died. Officer Jason Lagore was with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for 15 years.(Source: ODNR)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and WXIX staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 16-year-old girl and a veteran Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer both died in a double tragedy at a state park late Tuesday, WXIX reported.

The teen drowned after falling through the ice in the lake at Rocky Fork State Park. Her body was trapped under ice for hours and she was unresponsive when divers found and pulled her from the water about 11 p.m., officials said.

Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency after joining the search.

Officials announced his in-the-line-of-duty death Wednesday morning.

Lagore was with the department for 15 years. He is survived by wife, Michelle, two young sons and K-9 partner Sarge.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz.

“Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building

Latest News

Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.
Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US cruises through May
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings
The University of Michigan shut down one of its libraries for two days after the discovery of...
Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Vaccination appointments available this week in Enterprise
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push