Public transportation expanding in South Walton

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Tourist Development Council is looking to expand public transportation on County Road 30A and Scenic Gulf Drive.

This summer people will be able to ride trolley-style vehicles to get around South Walton. The goal of the program is to help alleviate parking problems and road congestion.

There will be two routes during the pilot program this summer:

Scenic Gulf Drive – Between Silver Sands Premium Outlets and Miramar Beach RBA

  • Stop 1: Silver Sands Premium Outlets
  • Stop 2: Embassy Suites / Surf Hut vicinity
  • Stop 3: New RBA
  • Stop 4: Whale’s Tail vicinity

30A – Between Grayton Parking lot on Hwy. 283 and Eastern Lake Road

  • Stop 1: Grayton Beach Hwy. 283 parking lot
  • Stop 2: Grayton Brewpub vicinity
  • Stop 3: Grayton Beach State Park
  • Stop 4: WaterColor
  • Stop 5: Van Ness Butler RBA
  • Stop 6: Seaside
  • Stop 7: Santa Clara RBA
  • Stop 8: One Seagrove NBA
  • Stop 9: Eastern Lake Road @30A

The program will start this June and run through July.

The cost to ride is free.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

