Our Warm-up Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of beautiful weather continues with high temperatures gradually rising. We’ll be cool overnight, though, with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The warm-up will carry us into the lower 80s this weekend, with lows rising into the 60s.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 40°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 74°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 48° High: 77° 20%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 76° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE/S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

