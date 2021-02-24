Advertisement

‘Operational error’ causes Fed payment system to crash

This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal...
This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal Reserve survey of U.S. business conditions has found modest economic gains at the start of the year, although some parts of the country saw slowdowns stemming from a renewed surge of COVID-19 cases. The Fed report released Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 said that the bulk of the Fed's 12 regions reported modest gains in economic activity in recent weeks. But two districts saw declines in activity, and another two reported little or no change.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s back-end payment system that banks, government entities and investors rely on to transfer cash temporarily went dark.

The Fed blamed an “operational error” for FedWire’s collapse, and was able to restore services after being down for 2 1/2 hours on Wednesday.

FedWire is the Federal Reserve’s real-time wire transfer service that is used to send large sums of cash between banks, federal and state governments as well as banks that need to clear funds.

Trillions of dollars move through the FedWire infrastructure on a daily basis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building

Latest News

FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Palm Beach County, Fla., refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
WRGX First News at 4
Longterm resident, Edward Trejo, is 79 years old and has never seen snow like this before....
First snow angel for 79-year-old man
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden orders a review of US supply chains for vital goods
5th annual Adam Deese Boston butt and rib sale. (Source: WTVY)
Deese Boston Butt Sale for Child Advocacy Center starts Thursday