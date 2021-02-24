New parking ordinance for private property in South Walton

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Parking around 30A can be a hassle for visitors in South Walton.

Nearby homeowners said they want to make changes.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, they asked the board if they would be allowed to immobilize vehicles parked on private property.

This would only be enforced by private security companies in those neighborhoods, not by the county commission or the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“He (the sheriff) is opposed to this, however, if it is the wish of the board to enact the ordinance then the verbiage that’s in there about notifying the sheriff’s office, providing the record and documentation to the sheriff’s office, that’s something that is obviously okay,” said Dustin Cosson, Lieutenant with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Seaside town councilman Arthur Khan said being able to immobilize a vehicle would be easier and more beneficial to everyone involved than towing.

“The purpose of this proposed ordinance is not profit, it is preventative entirely, we have a growing problem in these planned developments really not so much with golf carts as with automobiles,” said Khan.

The ordinance passed four to one, but commissioners say they will revisit it as needed.

