ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia non-profit is trying to make learning about agriculture fun for kids.

The Georgia AG Experience is a program that brings mobile classrooms to kids at school. They’re filled with digital games that help them learn about agriculture.

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture created the program. It’s about a year old and it just started traveling out to elementary schools last month.

“We’re here to focus on teaching kids about agriculture through a lens of STEM and technology,” said Lili Baucom, the executive director for the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.

The traveling classroom comes with iPads that simulate things like growing a garden. It also includes virtual puzzles and trivia.

“The kids love that there’s technology involved. So, we’re just trying to meet kids where they’re at and speak their language of technology and just get them excited and inspired about agriculture,” said Baucom.

Baucom also said kids who decide to pursue a career in agriculture, have options.

“Agriculture is Georgia’s number one industry, so there are so many possibilities for students,” explained Baucom. “I’m in nonprofit and I’m in agriculture. You can do anything from being a mechanic to a rancher to a social media manager.”

The program is planning on traveling all around the state but needs support to stay on the road. If you’re interested in helping, you can visit the Georgia AG Experience website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.walb.com/2021/02/24/mobile-classroom-teaches-kids-about-agriculture/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.