Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe

Police, on Saturday, issued an alert for them, five days after they disappeared. Hooper’s husband reported them missing.
Woman, missing children found safe.
Woman, missing children found safe.(Family photos)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Missing and Endangered Alert issued for a New Brockton woman and her two young children has been canceled.

New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes plans to formally brief the media Wednesday afternoon. He confirmed to WTVY’s Nick Brooks that Kadance Ciera Hooper and her sons, ages 6 and 2, are safe.

Police, on Saturday, issued an alert for them, five days after they disappeared. Hooper's husband reported them missing.

Sources not directly involved in the investigation, but briefed on the matter, tell WTVY neither Hooper nor her children have been in danger and contact has been made with them.

