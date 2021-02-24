Advertisement

‘Make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat’: Kemp talks proposed election law changes

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
By Jim Wallace, WALB
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp says he supports proposed legislation to require photo ID to vote absentee in Georgia elections.

Kemp said because of the large volume of absentee by mail votes in the Georgia 2020 presidential election, it created voter confidence issues. He said the General Assembly is working on systems to secure the votes in elections, while not causing any voter suppression.

“Put in photo ID on absentee votes by mail, just like we do for our in-person voting,” said Kemp. “I think most of our citizens think that that is very reasonable. To make sure that we protect and secure the sacred right that we have to cast a ballot. To do that secretly, and make sure it’s counted.”

Kemp said he understands activist groups will oppose any election laws, but he wants new common sense security measures to make sure voters are confident they have fair and secure elections.

Original Story: https://www.walb.com/2021/02/24/make-it-easy-vote-hard-cheat-kemp-talks-proposed-election-law-changes/

