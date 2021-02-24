Advertisement

Liberty Learning Foundation visits Dothan Prep and Dothan High students

By Erin Wilson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Improving child, community and country through civic engagement is the mission of the Liberty Learning Foundation but to students it’s so much more than that.

Dothan High students learned the fourth and final program of a series that starts in second grade. Citizen Promise encourages students to get out and get involved in the community to hopefully make an impact.

When introducing the program to high schoolers, the team offers incentives to get students involved, so when they graduate they can be awarded scholarships or grants to use however they choose.

All of the programs are based on essential skills that schools may not have in their lesson plans.

“So kind of life skills and then on top of that the three pillars are character education, financial literacy which is a big thing and career development, career awareness. So we start out in the younger programs and then we just build on that if you will and each grade level it allows them to kind of be able to get out and participate and do more and actually be empowered by their actions,” Patti Yancey, CEO/founder of The Liberty Learning Foundation said.

The Liberty Learning Foundation will kick off their virtual super citizen program celebration on March 24th.

