Jackie Robinson historical marker in Grady Co. Georgia vandalized

Jackie Robinson historical marker vandalized
Jackie Robinson historical marker vandalized(Jennifer Morejon WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon WALB
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -The Georgia Historical Society is seeing an increase in vandalism of historical markers relating to African-American history, the Civil War, Reconstruction, and the end of slavery.

The most recent one, Jackie Robinson’s Historical Marker.

A release from the Georgia Historical Society (GHS) states the marker was shot several times.

An incident report was filed with the Grady County Sheriff’s office last week after someone called law enforcement, according to GHS.

WALB requested that report from the sheriff’s office but have not heard back.

Robinson’s cousin, Linda Walden, is responsible for the sign.

Walden said she’s concerned and very upset that someone would do this.

“There are a lot of communities, believe it or not, small communities in Georgia that wish they had a Jackie Robinson. And for someone to do what they did is inexcusable and I hope they get prosecuted to the fullest extent because this should not happen. It should not happen, Jackie was a pioneer of human dignity and a champion for civil rights,’ said Walden.

Other historical markers on the Georgia Civil Rights Trail that have been vandalized include “Mary Turner and the Lynching Rampage of 1918” in Lowndes County and “Flat Rock African Methodist Episcopal Church” in Fayette County, among a few others.

