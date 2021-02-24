Advertisement

Health leaders say we don’t need to become numb to COVID-19 death numbers

In this July 21, 2020, file photo, Darryl Hutchinson, facing camera, is hugged by a relative during a funeral service for Lydia Nunez, who was Hutchinson's cousin at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Los Angeles. Nunez died from COVID-19. Southern California funeral homes are turning away bereaved families because they're running out of space for the bodies piling up during an unrelenting coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Josh Gauntt WBRC
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Over 9,600 of those are Alabamians. Those numbers aren’t just numbers to the families. They represent mothers, fathers, grandparents, sons, daughters and other relatives.

The New York Times recently depicting the lives lost with dots on the front page of the newspaper.

Two of those dots are for Dr. Angela Lowery and Phyllis Floyd. Both of them losing the battle with COVID-19 last summer. We spoke with their mother this week.

“I don’t wish that on anyone losing both of their daughters like I did. You don’t want to lose not one family member, but when you lose your only two children,” said Mellie Nese Dudley, their mother.

“Sometimes we get disconnected from the human life that’s behind the number,” said Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Health Officer with the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Heath experts say we cannot become numb to the numbers and that we shouldn’t lose sight of the toll COVID continues to take on the people we love.

“These are our fellow citizens, our neighbors, our loved ones that have suffered and lost a tremendous amount due to this pandemic. As we make our personal choices and our daily lives, think about how our decisions impact everybody else around us where we live, work, play and worship. Don’t get caught up the number without putting a face behind it,” Hicks said.

Health experts say unfortunately we will continue seeing deaths from COVID-19.

There is light at the end of this dark tunnel with the vaccine. We can only hope that it will make a difference in the fight against a virus that has already taken too many lives.

