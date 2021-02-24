Advertisement

Enterprise City Schools rezoning part of bigger plan

By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise City Schools are making significant changes over the course of the next year.

With COVID-19 impacting the students’ ability to learn in class this school year, the school system is preparing to bridge the gap in years to come.

Enterprise City Schools superintendent announced they will be receiving $3.7 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund

The plan is to increase the number of teachers and create smaller class sizes to give students a better learning opportunity.

“We understand first of all that there are going to be learning gaps that exist among our students and so we intend to take that money and drive down class sizes to the point that’s reasonable so we can address those learning gaps and make sure our kids are set up for future success,” Greg Faught, superintendent of Enterprise City Schools said.

The smaller class sizes are the reason for the school system’s rezoning next school year with Enterprise Early Education reconfiguring to a K-6 school as well as every other elementary school in the system.

