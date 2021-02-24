Dothan Leisure Services asking for community-wide survey participation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Department of Leisure Services is conducting a community-wide survey as a way to discover what citizens are looking for from their Leisure Services department.

“This is an opportunity for you to express your opinion on what amenities and activities you would like to see offered through the Leisure Services department,” said Dothan’s Leisure Department Director, Alison Hall.

The survey can be accessed via the Dothan Leisure Services Facebook page, on the City’s website and by clicking this link.

The 10-question survey ends on Sunday, February 28th.

