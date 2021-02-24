Advertisement

Dothan Leisure Services asking for community-wide survey participation

The 10-question survey ends on Sunday, February 28th.
The 10-question survey ends on Sunday, February 28th.(WTVY)
By Hanna Rizzi
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Department of Leisure Services is conducting a community-wide survey as a way to discover what citizens are looking for from their Leisure Services department.

“This is an opportunity for you to express your opinion on what amenities and activities you would like to see offered through the Leisure Services department,” said Dothan’s Leisure Department Director, Alison Hall.

The survey can be accessed via the Dothan Leisure Services Facebook page, on the City’s website and by clicking this link.

The 10-question survey ends on Sunday, February 28th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
Alabama man survives COVID-19
Alabama man reflects on recovery one year after COVID-19
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Holly Hill Elementary School
Enterprise City Schools rezoning part of bigger plan
Holly Hill Elementary School
Enterprise City Schools update
WTVY Logo
Our Warm-up Continues
Geneva County in search of first Final Four appearance
Geneva County in search of first Final Four appearance