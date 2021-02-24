DeSantis: Teachers, law enforcement next in line for COVID vaccine

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIALEAH, Fla. (WCJB) - Classroom teachers, fire fighters and law enforcement officers could be the next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the suggestion during a press conference on Tuesday in Hialeah. The state will likely start with classroom teachers, law enforcement officers and fire fighters who are 50-years-old and above, he said.

“Our goal is to be able to get that as more vaccine becomes available and I think we’re going to have the ability to do that between these federally supported sites, and some of the new vaccine that may be coming online, very, very soon,” DeSantis said.

This group will have access to the coronavirus vaccine at Florida’s federal vaccine sites coming to Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville on March 3.

The sites operate seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Each site will also have a mobile clinic that can vaccinate around 500 people per day.

The sites locations include: the Tampa Greyhound Track (755 E. Waters Avenue in Tampa), Valencia College, (1800 S. Kirkman Road in Orlando), Gateway Mall, (5200 Norwood Avenue in Jacksonville), and Miami-Dade Community College, (11380 NW 27th Avenue in Miami).

These four sites are capable of administering 2,000 does per day. These sites will also have mobile clinics that will be able to provide an extra 500 vaccinations a day.

“We’re excited about the federally supported sites,” DeSantis said. “We’re also gonna be able to offer [shots] for law enforcement, fire, and classroom teachers with those federally-supported sites coming online.”

During a the White House press briefing, President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that states will receive about 14.5 million doses this week — nearly a 70% increase compared to the last month.

“Because we have these extra doses … we want that to be open not just to seniors, but to sworn law enforcement and classroom teachers,” DeSantis. “We’ll start with probably 50 and up.”

The state run, local Department of Healths are still administering for seniors aged 65 years-old and above. According to DeSantis, once Pfizer is able to ramp up production and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine joins distribution, they will able to expand to teachers and first responders in all state run vaccination sites.

DeSantis was in Hialeah to announce that more people will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

He announced that all 31 Navarro and 35 CVS Y Mas stores in Miami-Dade County will soon have the vaccines to seniors 65 and older. The governor also said that 15 traditional CVS stores across Florida would also begin administering the vaccine to seniors,

“I’m pleased to join CVS Health today to announce 81 additional COVID-19 vaccination sites across our state, including 67 in Miami-Dade County,” said DeSantis. “These sites at select CVS Health locations will build on the progress we’ve made at existing retail sites and significantly increase access to the vaccine for our seniors.”

Participating CVS Pharmacy, CVS Pharmacy y más, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Broward (2), Collier (1), Escambia (1), Flagler (1), Hendry (1), Gadsden (1), Hillsborough (1), Manatee (1), Miami-Dade (67), Palm Beach (1), Polk (2), St. Lucie (1), and Volusia (1).

Appointments for vaccinations at the select CVS Health locations will become available for booking later this week as stores receive shipments of vaccine. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com.

