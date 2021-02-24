Advertisement

Deese Boston Butt Sale for Child Advocacy Center starts Thursday

5th annual Adam Deese Boston butt and rib sale. (Source: WTVY)
5th annual Adam Deese Boston butt and rib sale. (Source: WTVY)(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 6th Annual Adam Deese Boston Butt and Rib Sale starts Thursday, February 25 and goes through Saturday, February 27.

The sale will be held in the Ollie’s Discount Store parking lot at 2214 Ross Clark Circle, near Hwy 231 S in Dothan.

The sale may end sooner if they sell out. Boston butts are $30 and ribs $25; no pre-orders.

Please help the Deese Family honor the memory of Adam and support the recovery of child abuse victims in the Wiregrass. All proceeds will go to the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center.

For more information on Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, visit www.southeastcac.org or contact them at (334) 671-1779.

