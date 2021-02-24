Advertisement

Broadband installation underway in Walton County

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For many people in Walton County, getting online is a difficult task, but this summer it could get easier.

Phase one of the broadband internet installation was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials say it should be 70 to 80 percent completed by the end of June.

Phase one includes Paxton in far north Walton County. Project leaders said they hope to start signing people up this April.

“Darlington and Glendale went really well, the cool thing about those towers is (they have) little tractor hooks to them so if we were to get a Category 5 hurricane, we could take those down if need be,” said Jed Sconiers.

There are 32 sites where broadband towers will be built.

The whole project has four phases with the first being the most northern part of Walton County and the last including South Walton.

UAB: U.S., Alabama could reach herd immunity by late spring
House passes Aniah’s Law
Alabama sees COVID variant virus cases almost triple
Barbershop offers free cuts, shave to linemen and first responders
