Another Day Of Sunshine

SYNOPSIS – The nice weather keeps coming, temperatures this afternoon will make it up into the low to middle 70s. Plenty of sunshine today as well, clouds start to return tonight ahead of a slight chance of showers for Thursday. Rain chances stick around though Friday, but the weekend looks nice, no rain chances and temperatures will be in the low 80s feeling more like summertime. The start of next work week looks a little unsettled as the rain chances make a return once again for Monday

TODAY – Sunny. High near 74°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 77°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy chance of a shower. Low: 58° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 80°

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82°

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 82° 30% TUE: Shower chances. Low: 58° High: 76° 40% WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 71° THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 70

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul,

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul,

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.