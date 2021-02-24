Advertisement

Alabama lottery, casino vote delayed for at least 2 weeks

(WTVY News 4)
By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/AP) - An Alabama Senate vote on a lottery and casino proposal is being delayed.

The proposal would create a lottery and allow for casinos in Alabama.

The sponsor, Sen. Del Marsh, said on Tuesday that he delayed the vote in order to work on the proposal over the next two weeks.

Marsh said he wants to hash out details, including who exactly should receive college scholarships from a lottery.

He said one issue being discussed is increasing the number of casino sites from eight to 10.

Sen. Del Marsh announces delay of gambling bill for 2 weeks

Even with the possible addition of casinos, some smaller electronic bingo operators would still be left out.

“I hate it for any business that because of where we’re headed as a state, they may at the end of the day, not be one of the winners,” Marsh said. “We can’t guarantee everybody a slot, because the people don’t want an overabundance of these facilities statewide. They just don’t.”

Marsh said one idea is to allow one site in each of the state’s seven congressional districts plus three Native American sites.

Marsh says he is more confident than ever before that lawmakers will get a proposal to Alabamians for a vote.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.

Alabamians last voted on gambling in 1999 when they defeated a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/23/lottery-casino-debate-delayed-least-two-weeks/

