Advertisement

ADPH: More Walmart stores to offer COVID-19 vaccine

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Jonathan Grass WSFA
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will be expanding. This means new COVID-19 vaccine sites will be coming to additional Walmart locations throughout the state.

ADPH did not say which stores nor when the expansion is expected.

State health officials said they are also discussing the possibility of bringing another partner on board, which would provide even more vaccine locations throughout the state.

Additional information on the new locations is expected to be released after allocation confirmation is complete.

Alabama has seen a slight spike in the average of recent cases. The state added more than 1,400 cases in a day. That’s up from from last week’s average but still far lower than what it was a month ago.

It brings the state’s overall total to 488,973 as of Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are down to 762 statewide.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/24/adph-more-walmart-stores-offer-covid-vaccine/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine could be a possibility in the future, a leading UK...
Combined flu, COVID-19 vaccine possible in future, UK virologist says
In this July 21, 2020, file photo, Darryl Hutchinson, facing camera, is hugged by a relative...
Health leaders say we don’t need to become numb to COVID-19 death numbers
UAB: U.S., Alabama could reach herd immunity by late spring