ADPH: More Walmart stores to offer COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will be expanding. This means new COVID-19 vaccine sites will be coming to additional Walmart locations throughout the state.

ADPH did not say which stores nor when the expansion is expected.

State health officials said they are also discussing the possibility of bringing another partner on board, which would provide even more vaccine locations throughout the state.

Additional information on the new locations is expected to be released after allocation confirmation is complete.

Alabama has seen a slight spike in the average of recent cases. The state added more than 1,400 cases in a day. That’s up from from last week’s average but still far lower than what it was a month ago.

It brings the state’s overall total to 488,973 as of Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are down to 762 statewide.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/24/adph-more-walmart-stores-offer-covid-vaccine/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.