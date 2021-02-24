ADPH COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Houston county Wednesday
It begins Wednesday morning at 8:30am at the Houston County Health Department.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will offer COVID-19 testing in Houston county on the last Wednesday of February.
No COVID-19 retesting will be done.
Houston County Health Department
1781 E Cottonwood Road
Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 792-9070
Wednesday, February 24; 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria are as follows:
•Persons with symptoms
•Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction
