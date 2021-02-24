Advertisement

ADPH COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Houston county Wednesday

It begins Wednesday morning at 8:30am at the Houston County Health Department.
COVID-19 Testing
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will offer COVID-19 testing in Houston county on the last Wednesday of February.

No COVID-19 retesting will be done.

Houston County Health Department

1781 E Cottonwood Road

Dothan, AL 36301

(334) 792-9070

Wednesday, February 24; 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

•Persons with symptoms

•Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction

