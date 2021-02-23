Westgate Trail Closure for BMX Event

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The biking portion of the Westgate Trail, from the Westgate Softball Complex maintenance barn to the BMX track, will be closed Thursday, February 25th through Sunday, February 28th for the BMX

Circle City Nationals. Cyclists will be directed on to the walking portion of the trail. Please be aware and use caution as this will be a shared portion of trail during this time.

This section of the biking trail will re-open Monday, March 1st.

Circle City BMX is sanctioned under the USA BMX American Bicycle Association and has been located in Dothan since 1984. The track is operated by the nonprofit organization The Circle City BMX Parent’s and Rider’s Association and operates year round.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.