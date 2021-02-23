Voting advocacy groups join in on Georgia voting reform conversation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia GOP lawmakers continue to push for stricter voting laws in the Peach State following the state turning blue in Nov. and Jan.

The sweeping election bill would put restrictions on absentee voting like placing limits on when absentee ballots can be requested; among other measures.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization is hosting virtual voting rights caucus hearings this week to discuss the voting legislation as they call this “the Republicans’ latest attempt to limit access to democracy.” Now, there’s a new conservative voting advocacy group in Georgia, just announced Monday morning, that will likely rival Fair Fight.

While state lawmakers debate changes to voting requirements, former Georgia GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler announced she’s launching a new voting advocacy group, Greater Georgia.

“It’s a non-profit organization aimed at broadening our voter registration based on hearing more voices, reaching out to more people across the state,” Loeffler said.

Loeffler says the nonprofit aims to get their message out to hard-working Georgians, which supports families, jobs, affordable healthcare, and low taxes. Loeffler says they will do this in a three step process. This includes identifying and registering new voters as Loeffler says about 2 million eligible Georgia voters are not yet registered.

“Reaching out to those voters, making sure that they know our strong, positive pro-growth, pro-Georgia message,” the former U.S. Senator said.

The second step is engaging more communities and keeping them engaged as Loeffler estimates about 2.5 million registered voters in Georgia didn’t vote in the November election, which saw record voter turnout numbers.

“Making sure that they hear our voice that they are so important to our movement, to growing the conservative movement, that will lift communities up. And just making sure we that we don’t just do that in an election year,” Loeffler said.

Loeffler says the third step is carrying out trusted, fair, and transparent elections.

“Fifty-five percent of Georgians believe that we need more safeguards in elections and making sure that they understand that transparency is there, that they can trust in the elections, and that we need to hear their voice,” she explained.

As Loeffler’s Greater Georgia group begins its work across the Peach State, Fair Fight’s virtual hearings will continue through Thursday, Feb. 25 and will be streamed live on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/02/23/voting-advocacy-groups-join-georgia-voting-reform-conversation/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.