Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with trailer

A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a crash in Jackson...
A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 54-year-old man from Wisconsin was driving a vehicle towing a trailer. They say he was southbound on State Road 73, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 90. Troopers say before coming to a stop, the man swung the vehicle and the trailer wide over into the northbound land. They say the tandems on the trailer were stopped in the northbound lanes.

They say a 46-year-old woman from Alabama was driving a motorcycle westbound on Highway 90, making a right turn onto State Road 73. They say she did not see the trailer in her lane of travel and hit it, throwing her off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in serious condition and the Wisconsin man reported no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
Alabama man survives COVID-19
Alabama man reflects on recovery one year after COVID-19
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Auburn University has begun vaccinating individuals under 75 years old.
Free Alabama College Application Week begins
Alabama House of Representatives considers eliminating straight party voting
Small business grant program for Alabama out of money
’Allocation exhausted’: $200 million small business grant program for Alabama out of money
Bainbridge boy gets bike
Bainbridge boy gifted with new bike after accident
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 2-23
Another Day Of Sunshine And The 70s