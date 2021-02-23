Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with trailer

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 54-year-old man from Wisconsin was driving a vehicle towing a trailer. They say he was southbound on State Road 73, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 90. Troopers say before coming to a stop, the man swung the vehicle and the trailer wide over into the northbound land. They say the tandems on the trailer were stopped in the northbound lanes.

They say a 46-year-old woman from Alabama was driving a motorcycle westbound on Highway 90, making a right turn onto State Road 73. They say she did not see the trailer in her lane of travel and hit it, throwing her off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in serious condition and the Wisconsin man reported no injuries.

