Local churches sending water to Texans in need

Local churches sending water to Texans in need(Source: WTVY)
By Erin Wilson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

After severe winter weather hit, millions of Texans are still without water but some local churches and organizations are finding a way to help.

Bethlehem Baptist in Headland, Cloverdale Baptist in Dothan and Sardis Baptist in Abbeville joined forces to purchase water for those in need.

Today members and pastors of the churches loaded up the truck to send to Kemp, Texas.

This is the second truck they have sent, the first arrived last weekend with three pallets of water and today’s shipment will have twenty pallets.

“Well a friend of ours is a pastor just outside of Dallas, Texas and there’s a crisis needed for water, they can’t get water to the residents there and had a very real need. So them not being able to get water and us being able to get it we just tried to see whatever we could do to get water to them,” Evan Kohen, pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Headland said.

The churches are organizing another shipment to Texas. For more information on how you can help visit https://bbcheadland.com/

