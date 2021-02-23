‘Let Mississippi Vote’ continues push for another flag referendum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people across Mississippi are calling for another flag referendum.

In June, lawmakers signed a bill to retire the Mississippi state flag that was adopted in 1894 and featured a Confederate battle emblem on it.

A commission then chose the “In God We Trust” flag design to appear on the November ballot, which a majority of Mississippi voters approved. The flag now flies across the state.

But an initiative is aiming to get more choices for the flag on the next statewide ballot, including the 1894 flag.

“The idea here is to give the people of Mississippi a chance to vote among multiple options,” Sen. Chris McDaniel said. “The legislature only placed one option on the ballot, and frankly, that’s just not the way elections are supposed to be held. So the people got together, they started this ballot initiative process called Let Mississippi Vote.”

McDaniel said the initiative needs 100,000 signatures by Dec. 12 to get the flag choices on the 2022 ballot. He said it currently has 15,000-17,000 signatures.

