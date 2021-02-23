Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: Hit and Run Accidents

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss your options following a hit and run accident.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss your options following a hit and run accident.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
Alabama man survives COVID-19
Alabama man reflects on recovery one year after COVID-19
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 2-23
Another Day Of Sunshine And The 70s
Flowers Hospital
Flowers Hospital to hold Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday
Kindergarteners practice writing
Alabama House to take up kindergarten requirement bill Tuesday
Geneva and Charles Henderson girls team punch tickets to the Final Four
Geneva and Charles Henderson girls team punch tickets to the Final Four