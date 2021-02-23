Advertisement

Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building

As part of the deal, county will deed property to credit union for new location.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Houston County Commission voted Monday to purchase the former Five Star Credit Union corporate office building in Dothan for $2.2 million.

The price includes parking areas and, as part of that deal, the county will deed property to Five Star to construct a downtown branch offering teller and other banking services.

Plans are for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to move into the Five Star building in 2022 after that branch has been completed, Chairman Mark Culver said.

Until then, the credit union will lease its current space from the county. Its corporate offices have already moved to the old Gander Mountain building.

As for the sheriff’s office, it has operated for years in an old jail constructed in 1938.

Culver believes the purchase is a boon for Dothan’s historic area.

“This commission has always been dedicated to the growth and the redevelopment of downtown. We feel like this is just another step in that commitment,” he told WTVY.

Five Star will finance the purchase for up to 15 years.

