Gov. Ivey directs state to lower flags in memory of 500,000 COVID-19 victims

(WSFA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey has directed the state to lower flags to half-staff in memory of the 500,000 COVID-19 victims.

Ivey sent out the directive Monday. “Alabama joins the rest of the nation in paying our respects to the thousands of lives lost and the families impacted by COVID-19,” Ivey said. “We lift up our state and nation in prayer as we continue to stay strong and move forward to defeat this virus.”

Flags should remain lowered until sunset on Friday, Feb. 26.

