Geneva and Charles Henderson girls teams punch tickets to the Final Four

By Justin McNelley
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Both the Geneva and Charles Henderson girls basketball teams are Birmingham bound.

The Panthers and the Trojans earned berths in the Final Four after winning their Elite Eight matchups on Monday.

Geneva is headed to the Final Four for the time since 2008 after knocking off St. James 54-43. Geneva was led by Pazley Lamb who finished with 15 points in the win. Madison Johnson added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Geneva will play the Northwest Region winner Friday at 9:00 a.m.

The Trojans continued their pursuit of a repeat with a 46-24 victory over Carroll.

A close first half, 20-15, quickly turned into a Trojans blowout thanks to a 16-2 run in the third quarter.

Makayla Hobdy led Charles Henderson with 16 points while Kristian Jackson pitched in 15.

Charles Henderson will play in the Final Four Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

