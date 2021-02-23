Ga. troopers can now wear long-sleeve shirts to cover tattoos

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Department of Public Safety says state troopers still can’t have visible tattoos, but can now wear long-sleeve shirts year-round to cover up marking on their lower arms.

Department of Public Safety recruiting coordinator Lt. Auston Allen says the change was announced earlier this month.

Applicants still can’t have tattoos on their neck or face.

Allen says that troopers are typically required to switch from the long-sleeved to short-sleeved uniforms during warmer months.

The new policy says troopers with forearm tattoos do not have to make the switch.

Allen says the policy could particularly affect military veterans who would like to become troopers and who have been allowed to get tattoos farther down their arms.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.