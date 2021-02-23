Advertisement

Ga. troopers can now wear long-sleeve shirts to cover tattoos

Thirty Georgia State Patrol troopers have been fired following an investigation into cheating...
Thirty Georgia State Patrol troopers have been fired following an investigation into cheating on an online test. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Department of Public Safety says state troopers still can’t have visible tattoos, but can now wear long-sleeve shirts year-round to cover up marking on their lower arms.

Department of Public Safety recruiting coordinator Lt. Auston Allen says the change was announced earlier this month.

Applicants still can’t have tattoos on their neck or face.

Allen says that troopers are typically required to switch from the long-sleeved to short-sleeved uniforms during warmer months.

The new policy says troopers with forearm tattoos do not have to make the switch.

Allen says the policy could particularly affect military veterans who would like to become troopers and who have been allowed to get tattoos farther down their arms.

MORE | Battle will move to courtroom in struggle over old jail in Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
Alabama man survives COVID-19
Alabama man reflects on recovery one year after COVID-19
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Georgia voting stickers
Voting advocacy groups join in on Georgia voting reform conversation
Auburn University has begun vaccinating individuals under 75 years old.
Free Alabama College Application Week begins
Alabama House of Representatives considers eliminating straight party voting
Small business grant program for Alabama out of money
’Allocation exhausted’: $200 million small business grant program for Alabama out of money
Bainbridge boy gets bike
Bainbridge boy gifted with new bike after accident