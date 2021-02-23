Free Alabama College Application Week begins
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The second Free Alabama College Application Week event for this school year is being held this week.
Between Monday and Friday, participating colleges and universities will waive application fees.
Participating colleges and universities include:
- Alabama A&M University
- Alabama State University
- Auburn University at Montgomery
- Coastal Alabama Community College
- Enterprise State Community College
- Huntingdon College
- Jacksonville State University
- Miles College
- Marion Military Institute
- Shelton State Community College
- Snead State Community College
- Spring Hill College
- Stillman College
- Talladega College
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama in Huntsville
- University of West Alabama
- Troy University
- Tuskegee University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Montevallo
- Wallace Community College-Dothan
- Wallace State Community College
The Alabama State Department of Education says the key goal is to help inspire students to apply for college, as well as inform parents about the benefits of higher education.
A workshop to provide information to Alabama high school counselors, career coaches and local coordinators was held earlier this month. Students seeking information about Free Alabama College Application Week are encouraged to ask their school counselors or administrators.
ALSDE coordinator Willietta Conner may be contacted at 334-694-4764 or wconner@ALSDE.edu.
The annual event was created through a partnership between ALSDE, the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, Alabama Community College System, and Alabama Possible.
