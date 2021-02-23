Free Alabama College Application Week begins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The second Free Alabama College Application Week event for this school year is being held this week.

Between Monday and Friday, participating colleges and universities will waive application fees.

Participating colleges and universities include:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Auburn University at Montgomery

Coastal Alabama Community College

Enterprise State Community College

Huntingdon College

Jacksonville State University

Miles College

Marion Military Institute

Shelton State Community College

Snead State Community College

Spring Hill College

Stillman College

Talladega College

University of Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of West Alabama

Troy University

Tuskegee University

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Montevallo

Wallace Community College-Dothan

Wallace State Community College

The Alabama State Department of Education says the key goal is to help inspire students to apply for college, as well as inform parents about the benefits of higher education.

A workshop to provide information to Alabama high school counselors, career coaches and local coordinators was held earlier this month. Students seeking information about Free Alabama College Application Week are encouraged to ask their school counselors or administrators.

ALSDE coordinator Willietta Conner may be contacted at 334-694-4764 or wconner@ALSDE.edu.

The annual event was created through a partnership between ALSDE, the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, Alabama Community College System, and Alabama Possible.

