Flowers Hospital to hold Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At 8:30am Tuesday morning, Flowers Hospital in Dothan will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The hospital recently received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus.

The vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who currently qualify under Alabama’s guidelines.

Those who qualify should arrive at the north side of the hospital near the employee parking lot.

You are asked to bring identification with you.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

