Flowers Hospital administers 400 Moderna vaccines Tuesday morning

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Those in phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination allocation plan were offered another option in Dothan to get vaccinated on Tuesday.

Hundreds of cars lined up outside of Flowers Hospital to get their COVID vaccine. Patients lined up as early as 5:30 a.m.

“The flow of the traffic did get a little bit of backed up, but we kind of figured all that out and got everyone in and so it’s very encouraging that people are wanting to get the vaccination and wanting to get rid of this virus,” Amy Balkcomb, Director of the Bariatric Center at Flowers Hospital, said.

The hospital has been administering the vaccine to only their employees and health care workers since before Christmas, on Tuesday, that expanded.

“We were following and we continue to follow state guidelines,” Darnell said. “So that’s why we vaccinated the way that we did, based on the amount we received, based on state guidelines.”

People over 65, educators, grocery store workers, first responders and others in the state’s plan spent Tuesday morning at Flowers Hospital. The hospital administered all 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine they had available.

“The community is on board and the community wants the vaccine,” Emily Darnell, Director of Marketing at Flowers Hospital, said. “Certainly there is more demand than supply right now.”

Patients stood outside in line once they made it inside of the main parking lot. They then went inside to get their vaccine. After getting their shot, they waited in their cars to be monitored for 15 minutes.

The hospital said it took only two minutes to administer a shot per patient once it was their turn.

“It’s a gift really, a free gift,” Balkcomb said.

Flowers Hospital is unsure if or when they will get more vaccines for another first come, first serve clinic.

“It does depend on what we receive from the state,” Darnell said. “But if we receive enough from the state that we could offer it again to the public then I feel like today gives us a good idea of what works and some things that we can improve for next time.”

The clinic began shortly after 8:00 a.m. and continued until the last vaccine was given, which was at 11:15 a.m.

