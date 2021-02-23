Advertisement

Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high

Social distancing participation goes down
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.

That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.

The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.

Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
Alabama man survives COVID-19
Alabama man reflects on recovery one year after COVID-19
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash
United States Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during...
Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who the...
Vilsack confirmed for 2nd stint as US agriculture secretary