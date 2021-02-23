Enterprise officials getting ready for upcoming city events

Mayor William E. Cooper said Monday the City of Enterprise staff is busy preparing for several upcoming events that he hopes residents will enjoy, including an entertaining movie night March 19 and the annual Easter Hat Parade March 27.

Cooper said COVID-19 is likely to still be an ongoing health threat, so all events in the near future will be organized with safety guidelines in mind and all those attending are also asked to wear masks, wash hands often and follow other recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

‘Showtime at the Stadium’

“It has been a couple of years since we have had an outdoor movie night, but our Department of Parks and Recreation is making it happen again in just a few weeks,” Cooper said. “Showtime at the Stadium is going to be a fun night of entertainment for the whole family, and I understand that plenty of good food will be available for purchase to snack on while we watch the movie.”

Recreation Program Coordinator Mariah Montgomery said she is looking forward to the outdoor showing of “Onward,” a Disney-Pixar film about two elf brothers who embark on a magical journey to spend one more day with their dad. Their quest is filled with magic spells, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries.

The City sponsored two very successful outdoor movie nights a few years ago, but the virus and weather factors in recent years led to a hiatus of the event. Montgomery said the Parks and Recreation Department is excited to be able to revive the special family-focused activity, with safety in mind.

Gates at Bates Memorial Stadium will open at 6 p.m. March 19 and the movie will begin at dusk.

Movie-goers will be able to sit in the stands on the home side of the stadium or bring their lawn chairs or blankets and sit directly on the field. “Pick a spot and comfortably settle in for the show,” Montgomery said, adding that movie-goers may also want to bring a blanket for warmth in case the night air is cool.

Regular stadium-style concessions will be available for sale.

Montgomery thanked Enterprise McDonald’s for sponsoring Showtime at the Stadium for the local community to enjoy.

For more details and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/130367445629893.

The date may be subject to change in case of poor weather conditions.

Easter Hat Parade and Contest

On the heels of the “Showtime at the Stadium,” city staffers will be getting ready for the March 27 Easter at the Farmers Market, which will feature the return of the Easter Hat Parade and the Deviled Egg Contest.

“You’re really getting a three-in-one event,” said Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland. “We have a great slate of produce and crafts vendors that are the heart of our Market, so we hope you will take the opportunity to buy some fresh seasonal vegetables and homemade items. The Easter bunny will be a special guest, and we will have the absolutely delightful Easter Hat Parade and taste-tempting Deviled Egg Contest to really make for a festive event. I hope everyone is as happy as I am to see the comeback of these unique activities to our Easter at the Market lineup.”

Children and adults of all ages are invited to come to the Farmers Market March 27 and wear the colorful and uniquely decorated hats they’ve made. The Hat Parade, led by the Easter Bunny himself, will start at 10 a.m. The contest will begin immediately following the parade.

“We have some surprises involving this year’s hat parade and contest, so stay tuned for more information about this event,” Kirkland said. “We hope you will get started making your special hat right away so you can be a part of this great community Easter celebration.”

One of those surprises is Easter hat-making class set for March 8 and the Farmers Market. Watch the city Facebook page, along with the Farmers Market, Parks and Recreation and Visit Enterprise Facebook pages for more information on how to participate in the class.

Deviled Egg Contest

Enterprise is calling all cooks on March 27 as well to participate in the Deviled Egg Contest. Kirkland said the contest has become another great pre-Easter event because of the emphasis on eggs this time of year along with the obvious popularity of the side dish at Sunday dinners and holiday meals across the South.

Eggs will be judged in several categories: Most Devilicious (Delicious); Most Eggsquisite (Beautiful and Creative); Most Eggstraditional (Traditional, common ingredients) and Most Eggstraordinary (Non-traditional, uncommon ingredients, i.e. quacamole, hot sauce, etc.).

An overall Most Eggcellent (Excellent) Award will be chosen from among the four category winners.

“Get your Grandmother’s recipe or check out Pinterest for new ideas, and get those eggs boiling!” Kirkland challenged.

More details about the Deviled Egg Contest and the Easter Hat Parade will be announced later.

Cooper, Montgomery and Kirkland agree that Enterprise folk will have plenty to do if they want to escape the confines of home and work in 2021.

World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Another event just around the corner is the famous World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, sponsored by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce on March 13. The parade will begin at noon in beautiful downtown Enterprise. The Half Pint O.5K Run/Walk, which Chamber leaders say could be the world’s shortest “5K” race, will begin immediately after the Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Refreshments and rewards for completing the daunting 546-yard “race” will be enjoyed at CrossFit FXT on S. Conner Street.

Everyone attending can spend the rest of the day shopping, listening to street music and dining downtown.

For more information on these unique Enterprise happenings, see the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and website.

Cooper said these events are just the beginning of an active year in the City of Enterprise, if the Covid-19 crisis continues to make progress toward an end.

“We hope to get back a sense of normalcy if conditions continue to improve,” Cooper said. “It’s our prayer that these events, while proceeding with caution, can help to bring the joy of special experiences back to the community.”