Dothan Salvation Army planning to move and expand

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army in Dothan could have a new home soon.

The organization is making plans to move to a new location to better serve the community.

The branch, currently located on South Bell Street, has its eye on a few properties, some located in Downtown Dothan.

Corps officers believe the change will allow them to start new programs and expand existing ones like the Pathway to Hope program which aims to break generational poverty cycles.

“We’re doing a lot. We’re doing a lot for the community for our social services and the greater need for the people, but we’re limited. Some people have trouble finding us. We’re not as accessible to people who don’t have things like transportation so we’re trying to better locate ourselves to be more feasibly accessible to the community,” says Corps Officer Nathan Jones.

Corps officers hope to make a final decision and start the fundraising process to fund the move within a few months.

