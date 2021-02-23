Advertisement

Deion Sanders’ first collegiate win as coach marred by bizarre attempted theft

NFL and Florida State legend Deion Sanders just won his first game as a collegiate football...
NFL and Florida State legend Deion Sanders just won his first game as a collegiate football coach, but the moment was somewhat dampened when Sanders said someone broke into the locker room during the game and stole his personal items.(WLBT/CNN)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bizarre incident following Deion Sanders’ first collegiate coaching victory, Sunday.

During a post-game press conference, Coach Sanders’ revealed that the locker room had been broken into and several items were stolen from his office.

Sanders said someone took his wallet, keys, and cell phone during the game.

When speaking during the interview, the coach was obviously upset saying that the action was “malicious” and “targeted.”

About 30 minutes after the interview however, the items were found.

Some confusion surrounds how those items were returned. At one point a spokesperson from JSU said that the items were simply misplaced and that no police report would be filed.

Sanders double-downed his claims on social media, saying that his assistant caught the would-be thief in the act.

Ashley Robinson, JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics, issued the following statement:

“Immediately following our win today, several items belonging to Coach Prime were taken from the locker room. Those items were quickly recovered and returned. While we consider this an isolated incident, we are thoroughly reviewing security protocols to ensure this does not happen again. However, we refuse to let this dampen the victory for our JSU Tigers, who have worked hard for this moment. We want them to enjoy this time, as we look forward to more game-winning celebrations in the future.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wlbt.com/2021/02/22/deion-sanders-first-collegiate-win-marred-by-bizarre-attempted-theft/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger
More voting violations uncovered by Georgia SoS
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Woman and her two young children missing
Alabama man survives COVID-19
Alabama man reflects on recovery one year after COVID-19
Houston County Commissioners voted on February 22, 2021 to purchase Five Star Credit Union...
Houston County pays $2.2 million for Five Star building
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments

Latest News

A field of the top 40 pros from the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour converged on Lake...
Thrift Leads on Day One of REDCREST 2021 Presented by Old Wisconsin Sausage on Lake Eufaula
Geneva and Charles Henderson girls team punch tickets to the Final Four
Geneva and Charles Henderson girls teams punch tickets to the Final Four
Geneva and Charles Henderson girls team punch tickets to the Final Four
Geneva and Charles Henderson girls team punch tickets to the Final Four
Houston Academy JV Kick Off Classic
Houston Academy JV Kick Off Classic