Deion Sanders’ first collegiate win as coach marred by bizarre attempted theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bizarre incident following Deion Sanders’ first collegiate coaching victory, Sunday.

During a post-game press conference, Coach Sanders’ revealed that the locker room had been broken into and several items were stolen from his office.

Sanders said someone took his wallet, keys, and cell phone during the game.

When speaking during the interview, the coach was obviously upset saying that the action was “malicious” and “targeted.”

About 30 minutes after the interview however, the items were found.

Some confusion surrounds how those items were returned. At one point a spokesperson from JSU said that the items were simply misplaced and that no police report would be filed.

Sanders double-downed his claims on social media, saying that his assistant caught the would-be thief in the act.

Ashley Robinson, JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics, issued the following statement:

“Immediately following our win today, several items belonging to Coach Prime were taken from the locker room. Those items were quickly recovered and returned. While we consider this an isolated incident, we are thoroughly reviewing security protocols to ensure this does not happen again. However, we refuse to let this dampen the victory for our JSU Tigers, who have worked hard for this moment. We want them to enjoy this time, as we look forward to more game-winning celebrations in the future.”

