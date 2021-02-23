Bainbridge boy gifted with new bike after accident

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge youngster was gifted with a new bike after he survived an accident where he was hit while riding a bike, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

Nolan Donalson was gifted with a new bike on Monday.

BPS Officer LaDaric Jones gave the bike to Nolan and his grandmother, Kutiner Byrd, as Administrative Assistant Courtney Chavers and Officer Michael Faircloth offered get-well-soon wishes.

The bike and a new helmet were gifts from the entire agency.

