Another Day Of Sunshine And The 70s

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS  – The sunshine keeps coming as we head into the rest of the work week. High pressure is in control today and tomorrow and that will give us some beautiful weather with temperatures this afternoon making it up into the low 70s once again. Slight rain chances return Thursday afternoon and stick around heading into the weekend, by Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 71°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear, and cool. Low near 40°. Winds Calm

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 74°.  Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy showers in the afternoon. Low: 46° High: 77 10%

FRI: Mostly cloudy chance of a shower. Low: 56° High: 74° 20%

SAT: Scattered showers possible . Low: 54° High: 80° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 62° High: 82°

MON: Scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 82° 20% TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 65° High: 80° WED: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 56° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

