Another Day Of Sunshine And The 70s

SYNOPSIS – The sunshine keeps coming as we head into the rest of the work week. High pressure is in control today and tomorrow and that will give us some beautiful weather with temperatures this afternoon making it up into the low 70s once again. Slight rain chances return Thursday afternoon and stick around heading into the weekend, by Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear, and cool. Low near 40°. Winds Calm

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 74°. Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy showers in the afternoon. Low: 46° High: 77 10%

FRI: Mostly cloudy chance of a shower. Low: 56° High: 74° 20%

SAT: Scattered showers possible . Low: 54° High: 80° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82°

MON: Scattered showers. Low: 64° High: 82° 20% TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 80° WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul,

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul,

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.