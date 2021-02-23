Advertisement

Alabama House to take up kindergarten requirement bill Tuesday

Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee, sponsored a bill requiring a children be required to successfully complete kindergarten before moving to the first grade.
Kindergarteners practice writing
Kindergarteners practice writing(WVLT)
By Lydia Nusbaum
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - House lawmakers are expected to take up a bill that would require Alabama students to attend kindergarten.

Warren said about 4,000 students went into first grade without having completed kindergarten that the state knows of. It’s possible some of these students attended a private kindergarten.

“Hearing from some teachers, many kids come to the first grade, and are not already at it on the same level as other kids who’ve gone to pre-K and kindergarten so I think now they see that that gap needs to be closed,” Warren said.

Opponents of the bill have said some parents feel it’s too early to put young children in school all day. Others have said the government shouldn’t mandate that children go to kindergarten.

House lawmakers had approved a similar bill to this in the past, but it failed to get through the Senate.

