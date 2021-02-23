3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police don’t know what motivated a shooting that left three people dead in Detroit on Interstate 96.

The incident involved at least two cars. Authorities said people in the vehicles were shooting at each other.

The male driver and female passenger of one vehicle were shot to death.

A suspect in another car tried to flee the scene on foot, and was struck and killed by a non-involved driver after jumping over the median wall.

A fourth unknown victim suffered injuries.

It all happened in the express lanes, and the scene involved both sides of the interstate.

Road Closure: I 96 Express / Schaefer/ Grand River Detroit

MSP 911 received multiple 911 calls about a possible shooting taking place on westbound I 96. When troopers arrived they located four victims with injuries on both the east and westbound sides of 96 Express. pic.twitter.com/rieCP5VhAF — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 23, 2021

