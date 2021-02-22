Advertisement

Woman and her two young children missing

Police chief believes she is armed and could be threat to herself and her children.
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
Kandace Hooper and her two children reported missing on February 20, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -A mother and her two children are missing from New Brockton. They were last seen on Tuesday afternoon, per that city’s police department.

29-year old Kadance Cierra Hooper is believed to be driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue bearing license plate NYD337. She presumably is accompanied by her two sons, Hollister, age six and Thomas, who is two.

New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes told WTVY that Hooper is believed to armed and possibly a threat to herself and her children. She also suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, an illness that sometimes causes depression and anxiety.

She apparently left town after picking up her oldest child from school on Tuesday.

Report tips to the New Brockton Police Department at 334-894-5559.

