Woman and her two young children missing

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -A mother and her two children are missing from New Brockton. They were last seen on Tuesday afternoon, per that city’s police department.

29-year old Kadance Cierra Hooper is believed to be driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue bearing license plate NYD337. She presumably is accompanied by her two sons, Hollister, age six and Thomas, who is two.

New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes told WTVY that Hooper is believed to armed and possibly a threat to herself and her children. She also suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, an illness that sometimes causes depression and anxiety.

She apparently left town after picking up her oldest child from school on Tuesday.

Report tips to the New Brockton Police Department at 334-894-5559.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.