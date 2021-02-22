‘Who else is gonna grow the food’: Students talk agriculture for National FFA Week

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Fighting food deserts and the expansion of agriculture is on the minds of some Tift County students.

This as National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week is being celebrated in South Georgia schools.

National FFA Week kicked off across the United States and is from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27.

Reese Tompkins is a Tift County FFA Sentinel.

“There’s already a food shortage in some places,” said Tompkins. “Everything pretty much ties back to agriculture.”

You don’t have to tell these bright young minds, Sara, Reese, and James, how important agriculture is to the Peach State because they’re already excited for National FFA Week.

Tift County Schools is doing a few things to celebrate like at the high school some teachers are decorating their classroom doors with agricultural themes to compete in a contest. However, for these three students, their love for agriculture was homegrown.

“So, when my brother was in FFA, I’d go to his chapter stuff and I’d do stuff with their chapter and so when I was younger, I couldn’t wait to get in,” said Sara Varnadoe, the Tift County FFA secretary.

“My dad did FFA and that’s really what pushed me to join it,” said James Wise, an FFA member and planner at Eighth Street Middle School.

“All my life I’ve been interested in agriculture,” Tompkins said.

And these kids are taking their love for everything AG, beyond the classroom.

“At our hunting club, we plant food plots,” said Wise.

“We live in a farm so we do a lot of farm stuff,” said Varnadoe.

The students plan to grow their passion for agriculture well beyond graduation.

“Hopefully become the collegiate FFA to support them,” said Varnadoe.

“For my career, I’d like to become an AG teacher,” said Wise.

“(When I) get out of high school, I wanna eventually become a herpetologist,” said Tompkins.

And if by now you still don’t understand how important agriculture is to these three young students, they want you to remember one thing.

“If there’s no agriculture, there’s really no people because who else is gonna grow the food?” said Tompkins.

